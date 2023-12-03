Telangana assembly elections 2023 results: As India prepares for its mega-election season for next year, state assembly election results of five states, including Telangana, will be announced on Sunday. Facing three-way battle, vote counting in Telangana, along with three other states, begins today. Throughout the vote counting process, people will keep a close watch on the winners and losers of each constituency of the state. In most of the constituencies, candidates of BRS, Congress, and BJP are expected to emerge as the winners or losers (runner-upvote-countinga ) in the election. Stay tuned with Livemint to get the latest updates on the Telangana state assembly elections 2023 results' winners and losers list.
The state went to the polls on November 30 and the massive voting participation ensured 70.60 percent of voter turnout in the state. Vote counting on Sunday, will decide the fate of candidates contesting elections from 119 constituencies of the state and declare the final winners and losers of the Telangana state assembly election.
Here is the constituency-wise list of winners and losers of the Telangana Assembly elections result in 2023:
|Constituency Name
|Leading candidate (Party name)
|Trailing candidate (Party name)
|1, Sirpur
|2. Aasifabad
|KOVA LAXMI (BRS)
|AJMERA SHYAM (Congress)
|3. Chennur
|4. Bellampalli
|5. Mancherial
|6. Adilabad
|PAYAL SHANKER (BJP)
|JOGU RAMANNA (BRS)
|7. Boath
|8. Nirmal
|9. Mudhole
|10. Khanapur
|11. Banswada
|12. Armur
|13. Bodhan
|14. Nizamabad (Urban)
|15. Nizamabad (Rural)
|16. Balkonda
|17. Jukkal
|18. Yellareddy
|19. Kamareddy
|20. Koratla
|21. Jagtial
|22. Dharmapuri
|23. Ramagundam
|24. Manthani
|25. Peddapalle
|26. Karimnagar
|27. Choppadandi
|MEDIPALLY SATHYAM (Congress)
|RAVI SHANKAR SUNKE (BRS)
|28. Manakondur
|29. Huzurabad
|30. Vemulawada
|31. Sircilla
|32. Zaheerabad
|33. Sangareddy
|34. Patancheru
|35. Narayankhed
|36. Andole
|37. Narsapur
|38. Medak
|39. Dubbak
|Kotta Prabhakar Reddy (BRS)
|M RAGHUNANDAN RAO (BJP)
|40. Gajwel
|41. Husnabad
|42. Siddipet
|43. Kalwakurthy
|44. Shadnagar
|45. Ibrahimpatnam
|46. Lal Bahadur Nagar
|47. Maheswaram
|48. Rajendranagar
|49. Serilingampally
|50. Chevella
|51. Pargi
|52. Vicarabad
|53. Tandur
|54. Kodangal
|55. Medchal
|56. Malkajgiri
|57. Quthbullapur
|58. Kukatpally
|59. Uppal
|60. Musheerabad
|61. Malakpet
|62. Amberpet
|63. Khairatabad
|64. Jubilee Hills
|65. Sanathnagar
|66. Nampally
|67. Karwan
|68. Goshamahal
|69. Charminar
|70. Chandrayangutta
|71. Yakutpura
|72. Bahadurpura
|73. Secunderabad
|74. Secunderabad Cantt(SC)
|75. Mahbubnagar
|76. Jadcherla
|77. Devarkadra
|78. Kollapur
|79. Nagarkurnoo
|80. Achampet
|CHIKKUDU VAMSHI KRISHNA (Congress)
|GUVVALA BALARAJU (BRS)
|81. Wanaparthy
|82. Gadwal
|83. Alampur
|84. Nakrekal
|85. Nalgonda
|86. Munugode
|87. Devarakonda
|88. Nagarjuna Sagar
|89. Miryalaguda
|90. Huzurnagar
|91. Kodad
|92. Suryapet
|93. Thungathurthi
|94. Alair
|95. Bhongir
|96. Jangaon
|PALLA RAJESHWAR REDDY (BRS)
|KOMMURI PRATAP REDDY (Congress)
|97. Ghanpur (Station)(
|98. Palakurthi
|99. Dornakal
|100. Mahabubabad
|101. Narsampet
|102. Parkal
|103. Warangal West
|104. Warangal East
|105. Waradhanapet
|106. Bhupalpalle
|107. Pinapaka
|108. Yellandu
|109. Kothagudem
|110. Aswaraopeta
|111. Bhadrachalam
|112. Khammam
|113. Palair
|114. Madhira
|115. Wyra
|116. Sathupalle
|117. Mulugu
|118. Makthal
|119. Narayanpet
Immediately after the conclusion of voting on November 30, several exit polls indicated Congress' victory in the state after unseating the Bhartiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from power in the state. The BRS is eying on its third term of governance based on the party's performance and promises over the past 10 years. On the other hand, the BJP and Congress are looking to take advantage of the anti-incumbency wave in the state.
