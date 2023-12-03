Telangana assembly elections 2023 results: As India prepares for its mega-election season for next year, state assembly election results of five states, including Telangana, will be announced on Sunday. Facing three-way battle, vote counting in Telangana, along with three other states, begins today. Throughout the vote counting process, people will keep a close watch on the winners and losers of each constituency of the state. In most of the constituencies, candidates of BRS, Congress, and BJP are expected to emerge as the winners or losers (runner-upvote-countinga ) in the election. Stay tuned with Livemint to get the latest updates on the Telangana state assembly elections 2023 results' winners and losers list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state went to the polls on November 30 and the massive voting participation ensured 70.60 percent of voter turnout in the state. Vote counting on Sunday, will decide the fate of candidates contesting elections from 119 constituencies of the state and declare the final winners and losers of the Telangana state assembly election.

Here is the constituency-wise list of winners and losers of the Telangana Assembly elections result in 2023: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Constituency Name Leading candidate (Party name) Trailing candidate (Party name) 1, Sirpur 2. Aasifabad KOVA LAXMI (BRS) AJMERA SHYAM (Congress) 3. Chennur 4. Bellampalli 5. Mancherial 6. Adilabad PAYAL SHANKER (BJP) JOGU RAMANNA (BRS) 7. Boath 8. Nirmal 9. Mudhole 10. Khanapur 11. Banswada 12. Armur 13. Bodhan 14. Nizamabad (Urban) 15. Nizamabad (Rural) 16. Balkonda 17. Jukkal 18. Yellareddy 19. Kamareddy 20. Koratla 21. Jagtial 22. Dharmapuri 23. Ramagundam 24. Manthani 25. Peddapalle 26. Karimnagar 27. Choppadandi MEDIPALLY SATHYAM (Congress) RAVI SHANKAR SUNKE (BRS) 28. Manakondur 29. Huzurabad 30. Vemulawada 31. Sircilla 32. Zaheerabad 33. Sangareddy 34. Patancheru 35. Narayankhed 36. Andole 37. Narsapur 38. Medak 39. Dubbak Kotta Prabhakar Reddy (BRS) M RAGHUNANDAN RAO (BJP) 40. Gajwel 41. Husnabad 42. Siddipet 43. Kalwakurthy 44. Shadnagar 45. Ibrahimpatnam 46. Lal Bahadur Nagar 47. Maheswaram 48. Rajendranagar 49. Serilingampally 50. Chevella 51. Pargi 52. Vicarabad 53. Tandur 54. Kodangal 55. Medchal 56. Malkajgiri 57. Quthbullapur 58. Kukatpally 59. Uppal 60. Musheerabad 61. Malakpet 62. Amberpet 63. Khairatabad 64. Jubilee Hills 65. Sanathnagar 66. Nampally 67. Karwan 68. Goshamahal 69. Charminar 70. Chandrayangutta 71. Yakutpura 72. Bahadurpura 73. Secunderabad 74. Secunderabad Cantt(SC) 75. Mahbubnagar 76. Jadcherla 77. Devarkadra 78. Kollapur 79. Nagarkurnoo 80. Achampet CHIKKUDU VAMSHI KRISHNA (Congress) GUVVALA BALARAJU (BRS) 81. Wanaparthy 82. Gadwal 83. Alampur 84. Nakrekal 85. Nalgonda 86. Munugode 87. Devarakonda 88. Nagarjuna Sagar 89. Miryalaguda 90. Huzurnagar 91. Kodad 92. Suryapet 93. Thungathurthi 94. Alair 95. Bhongir 96. Jangaon PALLA RAJESHWAR REDDY (BRS) KOMMURI PRATAP REDDY (Congress) 97. Ghanpur (Station)( 98. Palakurthi 99. Dornakal 100. Mahabubabad 101. Narsampet 102. Parkal 103. Warangal West 104. Warangal East 105. Waradhanapet 106. Bhupalpalle 107. Pinapaka 108. Yellandu 109. Kothagudem 110. Aswaraopeta 111. Bhadrachalam 112. Khammam 113. Palair 114. Madhira 115. Wyra 116. Sathupalle 117. Mulugu 118. Makthal 119. Narayanpet

Immediately after the conclusion of voting on November 30, several exit polls indicated Congress' victory in the state after unseating the Bhartiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from power in the state. The BRS is eying on its third term of governance based on the party's performance and promises over the past 10 years. On the other hand, the BJP and Congress are looking to take advantage of the anti-incumbency wave in the state.

