Telangana Assembly elections: Narrow 2% swing in votes helps Congress win, BRS’ vote share drops 10%

A narrow 2% shift in votes toward the Congress led to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) losing the assembly elections in Telangana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Election Commission's data, the Congress won 64 assembly seats in the 119-member assembly, attaining a 39.40% vote share, while the BRS bagged 39 seats with a 37.35% vote share.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS witnessed a drop in its vote share by over 10%, declining from 47% in the 2018 assembly elections, while the Congress gained 11%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2018 polls, the BRS had won 88 seats, while the Congress had managed to win only 19 seats, garnering 28.4% of the votes.

The BJP doubled its vote share and improved its tally to 8 assembly seats.

In the previous assembly polls, the saffron party had secured just one seat with a 7% vote share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A delegation of Congress leaders on Sunday met Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and staked claim to form the government in the state.

Anumula Revanth Reddy, the PCC president who led the Congress' charge, finds himself on the brink of chief ministership. He won from Kodangal constituency with a margin of over 32,000 votes defeating his nearest BRS rival Patnam Narender Reddy.

However, the Congress leader lost from Kamareddy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BRS was ruling Telangana since 2014, when the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM party retained its seat tally while almost maintaining its vote share.

In Kamareddy, BJP’s K Venkata Ramana Reddy emerged as a winner by defeating KCR and Revanth Reddy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Indian cricket team captain Mohammed Azharuddin, who contested the election from the Jubilee Hills constituency in Hyderabad, lost to Maganti Gopinath, the sitting BRS MLA, by 16,337 votes.

Gopinath secured 80,549 votes, while Azharuddin got 64,212 votes.

The elections for the Telangana assembly were conducted on November 30, and the vote counting was done on December 3.

