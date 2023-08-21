Telangana Assembly polls: BRS releases 115 candidates list, KCR to contest from Gajwel and Kamareddy2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 04:01 PM IST
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's BRS announces first candidate list for 115 of 119 seats in upcoming assembly election. Party manifesto will be released in Warangal on 16 October, said KCR
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced the first candidate list for 115 of 119 seats for upcoming Telangana Assembly election scheduled to be held later this year.
BRS' strategy in releasing the candidate list much in advance seems much in adherence to their 2018 polls strategy which also saw the party will the state assembly elections.
During 2018 assembly elections, KCR has announced 105 candidates, all of them sitting MLAs. The sudden announcement by KCR then had caught the opposition by surprise, giving BRS the early mover advantage and allowing the party to focus on campaign and strategy.