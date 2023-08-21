Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's BRS announces first candidate list for 115 of 119 seats in upcoming assembly election. Party manifesto will be released in Warangal on 16 October, said KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced the first candidate list for 115 of 119 seats for upcoming Telangana Assembly election scheduled to be held later this year.

The Telangana polls form one of the most crucial poll that will possibly determine the path for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Five states that go into polls this year include- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Chattisgarh. Of these five, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed the ruling dispensation in Madhya Pradesh only.

While announcing the first candidate list for the Telangana Assembly Elections, Chief Minister KCR noted, "there has been change of candidates in only seven of the total 119 assembly constituencies". These constituencies include- Boath, Khanapur, Wyra, Korutla, Uppal, Asifabad, and Metpally.

CM and BRS chief K Chandrasehar Rao is set to contest polls Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies in state assembly polls. “We will release our party manifesto in Warangal on October 16. Anybody found indulging in anti-party activities will be shunted out of the party" the CM said.

“BRS will win between 95-105 seats out of the total 119 in the upcoming assembly polls" KCR said at the elections rally. “Our friendship with AIMIM will continue" he added.

Meanwhile, the ruling party is yet to decide candidates for four constituencies –- Goshamahal, Nampally, Jangaon and Narsapur.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) after the release of the candidates' list, BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is the daughter of Chandrasekhar Rao, said it reflected the people's faith in the chief minister's leadership and the BRS's governance.

"Our leader KCR Garu announced 115 exceptional candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections out of 119 seats. It truly is a testament to the people's faith in CM KCR Garu's courageous leadership and the impactful governance of the @BRSparty. We humbly seek the blessings of people of Telangana!!," he tweet said.

BRS' strategy in releasing the candidate list much in advance seems much in adherence to their 2018 polls strategy which also saw the party will the state assembly elections.