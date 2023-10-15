Telangana Assembly polls: CM KCR to release BRS manifesto today

CM KCR to address public meeting at Husnabad, launch election campaign. Congress releases first list of 55 candidates for upcoming assembly election in Telangana.

The Assembly Elections in Telangana will be held in a single phase on 30 November, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced. The date of counting is slated 3 December. BRS President and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is set to release the part manifesto and launch campaign for upcoming polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per BRS sources, CM will hold a meeting with the BRS MLA candidates at the party headquarters and hand over the B-Forms (the form is proof that a particular candidate is put up by a political party in the election) to them, news agency PTI reported.

Also Read: Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh polls. Details here The party's official social media account on X, wrote “BRS manifesto today. CM Shri KCR, who will reveal the Telangana progress plan for the next five years, will release the BRS manifesto at the Telangana Bhavan. He will explain the complete plan of what BRS is going to do for the welfare and development of the people in the next five years." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, the sources added that CM will explain the rules to be followed in the election and would also give suggestions to the candidates, after which the BRS party manifesto will be released. As per the report, in the evening, KCR will also address a public meeting at Husnabad in Siddipet district which will mark the launch of his election campaign. Husnabad is considered lucky for the party as KCR had started the campaign for the 2018 assembly polls from the same place and the party had achieved grand success.

Starting from Husnabad, KCR will address 41 public rallies till November 9 in the first leg of electioneering as per his tentative tour programme. Harish Rao and BRS working president K T Rama Rao have already been addressing public meetings in the state.

Amidst this, the Congress has also released its first list of 55 candidates for the polls, Telangana PCC president Revanth Reddy, Congress legislative party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, T Jeevan Reddy and Duddilla Sridhar Babu are among those included in the first 55 contestants list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What to expect? Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election. Against the backdrop of Congress announcing six poll 'guarantees' to people, it is expected that the BRS manifesto would include measures to benefit the farmers, women, those receiving social security pensions and youth. Earlier, State Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who is the nephew of KCR, had said that party's manifesto would shock the opposition parties in the state.

Earlier on 14 October, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had slammed KCR-led BRS government over the alleged suicide of a 23-year-old woman preparing for competitive exams, with Gandhi saying this was not a suicide but murder of the dreams and aspirations of youths. Gandhi had alleged that in the last 10 years, "BJP Rishtedar Samithi – BRS – and BJP together have ruined the state with their incompetence".

The BRS had released candidates for 115 out of the total 119 assembly seats in August itself, taking advantage of a head start over the opposition BJP and Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2018 Telangana polls In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4%. Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7%.

