Telangana CM news LIVE updates: Revanth Reddy to take oath as CM, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka likely to be Deputy CM

6 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2023, 08:21 AM IST

Telangana CM news LIVE updates: Telangana Congress chief Anumula Revanth Reddy, who led the Congress to a massive victory in the recently concluded assembly polls in the southern state will sworn-in as the new chief minister today.