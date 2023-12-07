Telangana CM news LIVE updates: The stage is set for for Telangana Chief Minister-elect Anumula Revanth Reddy to take oath as the new CM of the state today i.e. on 7 December following the party's victory in the recent Assembly elections. The swearing-in ceremonyof the new government will take place on December 7, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had said. The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be held at the sprawling LB Stadium at 1.04 PM.
State Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, DGP Ravi Gupta held a meeting with senior officials on the arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony and also visited the venue on Wednesday. About one lakh people are expected to attend the event. Observing that a 'people's government' would be assuming office on December 7 that will provide a democratic and transparent governance, Revanth Reddy made an open invitation to people to attend the event.
Telangana CM news LIVE updates: Media reports suggested that Congress MLA-elect and CLP leader in the previous Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is likely to take oath as deputy chief minister.
CPI General Secretary D Raja would attend the function as per the invitation of Revanth Reddy, CPI MLA-elect Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said. CPI is a pre-poll ally of Congress for the recent assembly elections.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar are also likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Shivakumar was one of the AICC observers appointed by the party leadership to coordinate the CLP meeting in Hyderabad. State DGP Ravi Gupta said suitable arrangements have been made for traffic and others so that there is minimum inconvenience to the public.
Some VVIPs attending the event would land at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport on city outskirts, while others would arrive at Begumpet airport and arrangements would be made for their security, he said.
Reddy has also personally called several opposition leaders over the past two days and asked them to come to the ceremony, Congress functionary aware of the details said as reported by Hindustan Times.
Telangana CM news LIVE updates: The Congress defeated the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the recent Assembly polls and won 64 out of the total 119 seats.
Telangana CM news LIVE updates: Telangana PCC President A Revanth Reddy who is set to take over the reins of the state from Thursday will have a daunting task of making the bleak coffers ring to be able to fulfill the “six guarantees" that the Congress party gave during the run up to the recently concluded assembly polls.
The Congress’s robust campaign highlighting the six guarantees is said to have been one of the reasons for the party to mark its victory in the state. However finding the funds to fulfill them will be a herculean task.
The most attractive among the ‘six’ is free travel for women in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation buses. Sources in the state government told PTI that according to a rough estimate, the RTC earns ₹2,500 crore annually through women passengers.
If the scheme is to be implemented, the Congress dispensation will have to replenish the same amount to the corporation which is reeling under accumulated losses of ₹6,000 crore.
The RTC, which was limping with a debt burden, started booking operational profits after the present managing director VC Sajjanar took over in August 2021.
The party promised to waive up to ₹two lakh farm loan.
The BRS government had budgeted ₹21,000 lakh crore to waive up to ₹one lakh.
As per the calculation, the Congress government needs to allot at least 35,000 lakh crore for the next five years to implement the farm loan waiver. According to the state government statistics, as many as 42 lakh farmers were identified as beneficiaries during the previous regime for the crop loan waiver.
Similarly the grand old party promised to give ₹15,000 to farmers and ₹12,000 to farm workers under the Rythu Bharosa guarantee scheme per acre annually.
“Most of them (opposition leaders) assured him that their party will be represented at the ceremony. Some of the leaders are expected to travel in the same flight as senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi," the functionary said on anonymity as quoted by HT.
-Revanth Reddy was a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) after he graduated from Osmania University.
-From being active in politics from the start, in 2007, Revanth Reddy was elected as an MLC as an independent candidate. Later, he joined the Telugu Desam Party.
-He won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2014 from Kodangal seat.
-In 2017, Reddy left the TDP and joined the Congress party. He then contested the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections from Kodangal as a Congress candidate but lost to the BRS (then TRS) candidate.
-But in 2019, Revanth Reddy won the seat of Malkajgiri in the general election and became the MP by a margin of 10,919 votes.
-In June 2021, he was appointed as president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee replacing N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.
-Revanth Reddy was criticised within the Congress for changing the style of functioning as a state chief but the party's high command backed him.
-After the Congress victory in Telangana, Reddy will be swearing-in as the CM today
Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, Telangana Chief Minister-designate Revanth Reddy reached Hyderabad on Wednesday to a grand welcome from party supporters after meeting top Congress leaders in the national capital following the massive win in the assembly polls.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday slammed Telangana CM-designate Revanth Reddy for his alleged 'Bihar-DNA remark' and described it as "an insult to the people of the state".
Here's what happened:
According to reports, Reddy during an interaction with journos had reportedly said that the first CM of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao, has 'Bihari genes' and indicated that he was a better choice for the state than KCR. "My DNA is Telangana. KCR's DNA is Bihar. He belongs to Bihar. KCR's caste is Kurmi. They migrated from Bihar to Vijayanagaram and from there to Telangana. Telangana DNA is better than Bihar DNA," he had allegedly said.
