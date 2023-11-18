Telangana Election: In manifesto, BJP promises UCC, 4 gas cylinders in a year, to scrap 4% Muslims reservation
Telangana Election 2023: The BJP released its manifesto for the Telangana Assembly Election 2023. It promised to abolish 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in the state, implement the Uniform Civil Code and provide free gas cylinders to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the Telangana Assembly Election 2023 on Saturday. The party announced 25 key promises mentioned in the manifesto. These included abolishing 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in the state, a “BC CM" (Backward Class Chief Minister), four free gas cylinders, relief from high petrol and diesel prices and setting up of an NRI (Non-Resident Indian) ministry to help people from Telangana living in other countries.