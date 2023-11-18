The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the Telangana Assembly Election 2023 on Saturday. The party announced 25 key promises mentioned in the manifesto. These included abolishing 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in the state, a “BC CM" (Backward Class Chief Minister), four free gas cylinders, relief from high petrol and diesel prices and setting up of an NRI (Non-Resident Indian) ministry to help people from Telangana living in other countries.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah said the party has "decided to make the next Chief Minister of Telangana belonging to the Backward Class only". He said this decision was taken to "ensure social justice to the Backward Classes and to give wings to their aspirations".

Here's a list of some other key promises made by BJP:

1. The BJP promised to scrap 4 per cent reservation accorded to the Muslims in the state. The party said it would instead increase the reservation quota for the Backward Class, Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Amit Shah said Telangana is the only state where Muslims are given "religious reservation". He added, "The reservation based on religion is unconstitutional. We will do away with the 4 per cent reservation accorded to the Muslims, and will instead increase the reservation quota for the Backward Class, SCs and STs."

2. The BJP further added that the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana will be given four gas cylinders per year for free.

3. The BJP also promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. "Once the Bharatiya Janata Party forms government in Telangana, it will, within 6 months, bring the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the State," Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah said.

4. The BJP promised a slew of benefits for the women. It said a fixed deposit worth ₹2 lakh will be given on the birth of a girl child. Moreover, the party promised that the women Self-Help Groups will be given loans only on 1 per cent interest rate.

5. The party said the Hyderabad Liberation Day (on September 17) and the Razakar Vibhishika Smriti Divas (August 27) will "be celebrated officially by the Government" once the BJP comes into power in the state.

6. Promising "zero-tolerance against corruption", Amit Shah said that once in power, the BJP-led government in Telangana will "investigate all the cases of corruption through a system headed by the retired Supreme Court judge. All those involved in corruption will be made to stay behind the bars."

7. The BJP said it will reduce petrol and diesel prices by slashing the Value Added Tax (VAT).

8. In a bid to suppor medium and small farmers, the BJP said it will provide them financial assistance of ₹2500 per acre. Moreover, "under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the farmers will be given free insurances under the BJP Government", the BJP announced. It also rice and paddy will be purchased at ₹3100 per quintle and a market intervension fund for turmeric will be provided. It also promised MSP on parboiled rice and free of cost "fasal beema" under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojna.

9. "Those pursuing degree or professional courses will be given free laptops," the BJP added. It said the party will ensure that employment is provided to 2.5 youth in the next five years in the state.

10. The BJP also promised to solve the water dispute in the state with the help of the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal.

The elections for the 119 assemblies in Telangana will be held on November 30. The election results will be declared on December 3. The Congress has already released its manifesto for the Telangana polls.

