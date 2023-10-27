Telangana Election 2023: The Congress announced its second list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Telangana polls on Friday, October 27. The party fielded former captain of the Indian Men's Cricket team Mohammad Azharuddin from the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency, and former Lok Sabha MP Madhu Goud Yaskhi from Lal Bahadur Nagar.

The latest list also includes names of Malreddy Ranga Reddy, Ajmera Shyam, Vedma Bhojju, Bandi Ramesh, Aavula Raji Reddy, Murali Naik, K Rajgopal Reddy and Kommuri Pratap Reddy.

The second candidate list was announced a day after the Congress Election Committee meeting on Telangana was held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi. Here's the full second list of 45 Congress candidates for the Telangana election.

View Full Image Telangana Election 2023: Congress's second list of 45 candidates (ANI)

The party had declared its first list of 55 candidates on October 15. As per the list, Pradesh Congress chief Anumala Revanth Reddy will contest from the Kodangal assembly seat, while CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has been fielded from Madhira-SC seat.

The assembly elections will be held in Telangana on November 30. The date of counting is December 3. The notification for the Telangana elections will be issued on November 3 and the polling will take place on November 30. The results will be announced on December 3.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election. In the previous assembly polls held in 2018, the BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4%. Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7%.

