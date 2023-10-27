Telangana polls: Congress announces second candidate list, fields ex-cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills
Telangana Election 2023: The Congress's second list includes names of former captain of the Indian cricket team Mohammad Azharuddin, former Lok Sabha MP Madhu Goud Yaskhi, Malreddy Ranga Reddy, Aavula Raji Reddy, Murali Naik, K Rajgopal Reddy and Kommuri Pratap Reddy.
Telangana Election 2023: The Congress announced its second list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Telangana polls on Friday, October 27. The party fielded former captain of the Indian Men's Cricket team Mohammad Azharuddin from the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency, and former Lok Sabha MP Madhu Goud Yaskhi from Lal Bahadur Nagar.