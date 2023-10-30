Telangana Election: Ex- MLA Vishnuvardhan Reddy says he'll join BRS after being denied Congress ticket
Telangana Election 2023: P Vishnuvardhan Reddy is a senior Congress leader and former MLA from Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills.
Former Telangana MLA P Vishnuvardhan Reddy will join the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) after being denied a ticket by the Congress to contest the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. He met Telangana Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao at Camp Office on Sunday, as per his post on a social media site.