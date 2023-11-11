Telangana Election 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi “apologised” for the failures of previous governments in fulfilling the rights of the Madiga community.

In a big move to woo the Madigas, a Schedule Caste community in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the Centre would soon form a committee which would adopt all possible ways for empowering Madigas. He said the committee would addressed their demand of categorisation of Scheduled Castes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi said this while addressing a rally which was organised by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi, a community organisation of Madigas. The community is one of the biggest constituents of scheduled castes in Telugu states.

As the rally began, Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi leader Manda Krishna Madiga burst into tears as he shared the dais with PM Modi. "No Prime Minister has ever attended a meeting of the Madigas," Manda Krishna Madiga was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying as PM Modi stood up with folded hands.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi could be seen consoling the MRPS chief.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi said, "I have not come here to seek anything from you. I have come here to apologise for all the political parties which deceived you after Independence."

"My brother Krishna, you have got many aides in your struggle (in the fight for the rights of the Magida community). From today, you have one more (friend)," PM Modi was quoted as saying.

What is the demand of MRPS? The MRPS has been demanding sub-categorisation of reservations for the Scheduled Caste communities for over three decades. Madigas is a Dalit community that historically worked as leather workers and manual scavengers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following a meeting held with Manda Krishna, the BJP, in its 2014 manifesto, promised internal reservations, news agency ANI reported.

The MRPS was established in July 1994 in Edumudi village, Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of Manda Krishna Madiga and others, with the aim of implementing internal reservations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi's swipe at Opposition Speaking in Secunderabad on Saturday, PM Modi took a swipe at previous Telangana governments which failed to consider the rights of the Madiga community.

He said, "You (people) have seen a lot of governments in the country. Our government's highest priority is to give preference to those who're deprived. The BJP's (Bharatiya Janata Party) mantra is Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking a dig at the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana government, PM Modi said, "In this 10 years, the Telangana government has only betrayed everyone including Madiga community."

"The Congress put hurdles when Telangana was about to be formed but when, after so many sacrifices Telangana was formed, BRS leaders forgot you people and went and thanked Congress leaders," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"BRS is anti-Dalit and the Congress is no less than that," he added. Modi said political parties and leaders made promises to Madigas (SC caste) and betrayed them in the past. "I am apologising for their sins," Modi was quoted by PTI as saying.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.