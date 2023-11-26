Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yet again launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while accusing him of “spreading violence and hatred" in the country. Addressing the public in poll-bound Telangana on Sunday, Gandhi reiterated that he will take on PM Modi at the Center after defeating the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The fight in Telangana is between the BRS and the Congress and we are going to defeat the BRS here. Later, we will defeat Narendra Modi in Delhi. He has spread violence and hatred across the nation," Rahul Gandhi said while speaking in the Sangareddy district of poll-bound Telangana.

The Congress leader added, "Hum nafrat ke bazaar me mahobbat ki dukaan kholne jaa rhe hai (We are going to open the shop of love in the market of hate)...That's why, support the Congress."

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi visited a restaurant in Hyderabad and got involved in a candid interaction with the staff and visitors present there at the time.

Clad in a white polo T-shirt paired with regular trousers, the former Congress national president was seen exchanging pleasantries with the staff and visitors at the eatery and indulging in a casual conversation, news agency ANI reported.

Sharing details of his interaction, the Congress leader posted from his official handle, "Today in Ashoknagar, Hyderabad, I met the youth who are preparing for various competitive exams. I was moved by the fact that they had hoped that they would get success if Telangana came, but even 10 years after the state's arrival, their aspirations have not been fulfilled."

Gandhi took a swipe at the BRS government in the state led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and said, "The youth of Telangana have been among the worst affected by the misrule of the government over the past 10 years. But they are resilient and full of potential, as was evident from my interaction with them in Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad, today."

"It is our duty to transform their dreams into reality, which is why we have released a job calendar to fill 2 lakh government jobs within the first year of our government in Telangana. This is not just a promise; it is Congress's guarantee!," Gandhi added.

Following this, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party leader K Kavitha said, "Rahul Gandhi is like a guest in our state. He comes here and eats biryani and paan, that's it".

K Kavitha also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah "Jumle ka Baadshah", she said BJP makes false promises. She asked, "Tell me a single BJP-ruled state in which they have provided drinking water to every house".

BRS-ruled Telangana will go to polls in a single phase on November 30 and the votes will be counted on December 3. The state is set to witness a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding for a third straight term at the hustings, the Congress and a resurgent BJP.

