Friends and foes in Telangana election 2023: Which political parties support BJP, Congress and BRS
The Telangana Assembly Election 2023 seems to be a tight contest between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress. Here's what all the political parties are up to in the poll-bound state:
With the Telangana Assembly Election 2023 less than a month away, political parties are busy forming new allies, while calling off the older ones at the same time. The election is likely to be a contest between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Here's what all the political parties are up to in the poll-bound state: