Telangana elections 2023: K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR)-led BRS targets 95-100 seats in November 30 polls, says Kavitha
In an interview with news agency PTI, Kavitha, daughter of KCR, also said Telangana, according to the Central government survey, is the least corrupt state in the country
Telangana elections 2023: MLC K Kavitha has exuded confidence that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS will come back to power in Telangana. "Absolutely confident (of coming back to power), 100 per cent confident. Because the people of Telangana are always with us and we are always with them. We've practically done many things which never ever any state in this country had even dreamt about. Anywhere between 95 and 100 seats is our target. We will certainly land very close to that number. We are coming back to power," K Kavitha said, PTI reported.