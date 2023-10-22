Telangana elections 2023: MLC K Kavitha has exuded confidence that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS will come back to power in Telangana. "Absolutely confident (of coming back to power), 100 per cent confident. Because the people of Telangana are always with us and we are always with them. We've practically done many things which never ever any state in this country had even dreamt about. Anywhere between 95 and 100 seats is our target. We will certainly land very close to that number. We are coming back to power," K Kavitha said, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with news agency PTI, she also said Telangana, according to the Central government survey, is the least corrupt state in the country.

Narrating the BRS government’s achievements during the past 10 years, Kavitha, daughter of KCR, said in 2014 when Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh, the new state’s budget was around ₹69,000 crore and it is nearly ₹3 lakh crore now. The per capita income of the state which, was at ₹1.24 lakh in 2014 has now increased nearly threefold to ₹3.12 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party said on Sunday it has revoked the suspension of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh following his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the party after a row was triggered by his remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The MLA was suspended in August and issued a show-cause notice.

Telangana Assembly elections 2023 The Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.

-With agency inputs

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!