The Congress Sunday stormed to power in Telangana as the party won 64 seats in the 119-member state Assembly. The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)—which has been in power for the last 10 years— has managed to get 39 seats. BRS has already conceded defeat and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has submitted his resignation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Thanking the people of Telangana for their support, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said the people of Telangana have created history.

Also Read | Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: BJP's victory in 3 states warning to 'ghamandiya' alliance, says PM Modi In a post shared by her official handle on X, Priyanka wrote in Hindi, "The people of Telangana have created history and given the mandate in favour of the Congress Party. This is the victory of the people of Telangana. This is the victory of the people of the state and every worker of the Congress Party."

Here are some points that led to the Congress win in Telangana, when the party was defeated in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh:

The anti-incumbency at the constituency level against BRS MLAs, the removal of Bandi Sanjay as the BJP Telangana unit chief, and common perception among the masses that the ruling BRS and AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi are secretly colluding with BJP are among some factors that contributed to the upturn of Congress in the state.

Also Read | Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: Congress leaders meet governor as party crosses halfway mark, set to form govt Congress Telangana manifesto provided some guarantees which proved to be a game changer. The party in its manifesto promised cash transfers, pension schemes, free electricity, cooking gas cylinders and land to a wide base of voters with a guarantee. The party promised to provide free bus travel for women, ₹2500 to women every month under the Mahalaxmi Yojana, cooking gas cylinder at ₹500, 200 units of free electricity, pension of ₹4,000 per month to the elderly.

The Rythu Bharosa guarantee promises agricultural prosperity to the 58.33 lakh farmers of the state. The farmer's investment support scheme promises ₹15,000 annually to farmers and tenant farmers; ₹12,000 for agricultural labourers; and ₹500 bonus for farmers growing paddy crops

The Congress manifesto also promised land and financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the homeless people in the state under the Indira Amma Indlu scheme.

Also Read | EC orders suspension of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar after he meets, congratulates state Congress chief Revanth Reddy The party promised allocation of up to 15% of the state budget for education. Under the Yuva Vikasam scheme ₹5 lakh for students' education to be provided through Vidya Bharosa card.

Congress also promised population-based reservations for BCs after the caste census, separate sub-plans for BCs and minorities, and a special Welfare Board for Economically Backward Classes. Direct assistance of Rs. 2 lakhs to Yadavs and Kurumas for sheep rearing is also part of the schemes.

On the contentious Dharani portal, the party said it would replace Dharani with a new portal with land owners getting full rights on the land distributed by the government. ₹12,000 per year in each auto driver’s account, the abolition of liquor belt shops, formation of three corporations for SC sub-castes after SC classification are also on the list.

Also Read| Assembly election results 2023: How will the Indian stock market react? The Congress manifesto also assured to address corruption in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project with a sitting Judge of the High Court. It promised to revive the Chief Minister's 'Praja Darbar' at the camp office every-day.

The Congress also promised to increase the budget up to ₹4,000 crore annually towards minority welfare, besides conducting the caste census within six months after coming to power. The party also promised to ensure fair reservation for all backward classes including, minorities in jobs, education and government schemes.

Under the Abdul Kalam Taufa-e-Taleem Scheme, the party said it would provide financial assistance of ₹five lakh to Muslim, Christian, Sikh, and other minority youths upon completing M.Phil and Ph.D programmes.

The BJP's decision to replace its Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar with Union minister G Kishan Reddy and the elevation of Etela Rajender, who had switched from the BRS, led to the decline of the party in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress also promised to establish a welfare board for Gulf workers and a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh each to families of workers who died in the Gulf. It also promised to increase the monthly pension for the disabled to Rs. 5,016 and Rs.3,016 pension for folk artists over 50 years old.

