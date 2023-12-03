Telangana Elections Result 2023: 5 key factors that led to Congress victory and Revanth Reddy's resurgence
Telangana Elections Result 2023: The Congress party's victory in Telangana and Karnataka solidifies its presence in the South and sets the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Telangana Elections Result 2023: The results for the elections of the 119-member Telangana assembly will be declared anytime now. As per Election Commission latest trends, Congress is seen heading by majority mark in the southern state to form its first government. As per EC's latest trends, the party is leading in 58 Assembly seats while the BRS which has been in power since the last 10 years has managed to get just 37 seats.