Telangana Elections Result 2023: The results for the elections of the 119-member Telangana assembly will be declared anytime now. As per Election Commission latest trends, Congress is seen heading by majority mark in the southern state to form its first government. As per EC's latest trends, the party is leading in 58 Assembly seats while the BRS which has been in power since the last 10 years has managed to get just 37 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KCR's dream of hitting a hat trick has been shattered as Congress' hand stopped BRS' car ride. This win in Karnataka and Telangana would further concrete Congress' presence in the South. The Telangana election results are important for the Congress as it heads into the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE Speaking of other parties, the BJP, which has 3 members in the outgoing 119-member House, was leading in 8 seats while Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM party was seen leading in 6 seats while CPI in 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Telangana Assembly elections 2023 results Live: Who's leading and winning where | Check details here What led to Congress win in Telangana? 1. Several factors could have contributed to the Congress's upturn: Perceived anti-incumbency at the constituency level against BRS MLAs; energy infused by the Karnataka victory in the party leaders and cadres; the BJP's decline following the removal of Bandi Sanjay as the Telangana unit chief; and the perception that the BRS and AIMIM are in cahoots with the BJP.

2. Congress' guarantees in Telangana proved to be a game changer: The guarantees covered cash transfers, pension schemes, free electricity, cylinders and land to a wide base of voters, from women and farmers to students and martyrs' families. These include: the 'Mahalakshmi', 'Rythu Bharosa', 'Gruha Jyothi', 'Indiramma Indlu', 'Yuva Vikasam' and 'Cheyutha' guarantees. Congress promised to provide free bus travel for women, ₹2500 to women every month under Mahalaxmi Yojana, LPG cylinder at ₹500, 200 units of free electricity, pension of ₹4,000 per month to the elderly. Apart from this, the Rythu Bharosa (Farmer's Investment Support Scheme) guarantee which pledges agricultural prosperity to the State's 58.33 lakh farmers with promising ₹15,000 annually to farmers and tenant farmers; ₹12,000 for agricultural labourers; while ₹500 bonus for farmers growing paddy crops. Another scheme, Yuva Vikasam wherein Vidya Bharosa card worth ₹5 lakh for students' education to be provided; land and assistance of ₹5 lakh for the houses of homeless people in the state have been promised under the Indira Amma Indlu scheme, 250 square yards of land for workers involved in the Telangana movement are also included in the scheme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Corruption charges against BRS: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana has been accused of being the most corrupt party in the country. From Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi, no one left any stone to criticise the party which has been governing the state since 10 years.

4. Minority Declaration: The Telangana Congress said it would increase the budget up to ₹4,000 crore annually towards minority welfare, besides conducting the caste census within six months after coming to power. The "Minority Declaration" said that the party will ensure fair reservation for all backward classes including, minorities in jobs, education and government schemes. The party also promised ₹1,000 crore per annum to provide subsidised loans to jobless minority youth and women. Under the Abdul Kalam Taufa-e-Taleem Scheme, the party said it would provide financial assistance of ₹five lakh to Muslim, Christian, Sikh, and other minority youths upon completing M.Phil and Ph.D programmes, it said. The Declaration said a monthly honorarium of ₹10,000- ₹12,000 for priests of all religions including Imams, Muezzins, Khadims, Pastors and Granthis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. BJP's decline following the removal of Bandi Sanjay: The BJP's decision to replace its Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar with Union minister G Kishan Reddy and elevate Etela Rajender, who has switched from the BRS, as its election management committee chairperson hints at a change in the party's strategy in the state. Kumar was in Delhi to meet BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

