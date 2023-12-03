Telangana Assembly Elections Results 2023: As Congress' lead in Telangana ensures an anti-incumbent government in the state, party state president Revanth Reddy carried out a massive road show in Hyderabad on Sunday. Earlier in the day, he met state DGP Anjani Kumar and then proceeded to hold a roadshow to the party headquarters in the city.

Currently, the grand old party is leading on 64 seats, while the BRS is trailing behind with 49 seats. BJP is standing on third position with 9 seats. Whereas, AIMIM is leading on 6 and CPI on 1 seat in the state. Congress' Revanth Reddy is comfortably leading from the Kodangal and Kamareddy seats.

As soon as Reddy began his roadshow in the city, a huge crowd started gathering around him cheering for the powerful victory of his party in the state.

Earlier today, Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar and other Police officials also met Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad.

Celebrations were seen outside the Congress office in Hyderabad over the party crossing the halfway mark comfortably. Party cadre chanted "Bye bye KCR".

