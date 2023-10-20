Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday took a jibe against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the issue of corruption in the state. KT Rama Rao said he doesn't consider Rahul Gandhi as a leader but a reader and he just read scripts without paying attention to what is written. The remarks by the Telangana minister come ahead of the assembly elections to the 119-member assembly of the state on 30 November in which BRS, Congress, and BJP are the giants contesting against each other.

"Rahul Gandhi is a leader who doesn't do homework but reads the script of local leaders and goes back. I don't consider him a leader but a reader. He starts reading out scripts & doesn't pay attention to what has been written...Rahul Gandhi says that corruption has increased in Telangana. His PCC chief (Revanth Reddy) is more dangerous than Dawood Ibrahim and Charles Sobhraj. Rahul Gandhi is innocent, so he doesn't know..." BRS leader KT Rama Rao told news agency ANI.

KT Rama Rao also responded to Rahul Gandhi calling Telangana his family which taught him a lot of things. "Telangana will teach him one more thing...Telangana will defeat him once more and send him back to Delhi," the minister said.

‘BRS-BJP working together’: Rahul Gandhi

The political exchange comes at a time when BRS and Congress seem to be in an intense tussle to win the Telangana assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi is not sparing any chance to hit out at the ruling BRS and suggesting that they work together with the BJP.

While addressing a rally in the Jagtial area of Telangana on Friday, the Congress MP said with the formation of the new state, people thought 'Janata' would rule, but only one party is ruling the state. "You (the people) thought that the 'Janata' would rule in the state of Telangana but when the state was formed, the rule of one single family was established."

