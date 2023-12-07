'Instead of Modiji, just call me...': PM Modi at BJP Parliamentary meet; speaks on Cyclone Michaung, Telangana result
At the BJP Parliamentary meet on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the victory in the recent assembly elections “is the victory of our collective strength”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the recent election results and the devastating impact of Cyclone Michaung at the BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting on Thursday. He urged the BJP workers to call him "Modi" instead of "Modiji". He said, "Some things work easily in society. Instead of Modiji, you just call me Modi. Modi is just a small worker of BJP and nothing else."