Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the recent election results and the devastating impact of Cyclone Michaung at the BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting on Thursday. He urged the BJP workers to call him "Modi" instead of "Modiji". He said, "Some things work easily in society. Instead of Modiji, you just call me Modi. Modi is just a small worker of BJP and nothing else."

He dismissed claims that the “BJP is good at the Center but has no strength at the state level". The Prime Minister was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "The election results were excellent and our strength doubled in Mizoram also. Our strength has increased manifold in Telangana."

The Prime Minister said the victory in the recent assembly elections "is the victory of our collective strength". He said people like BJP's governance, decision making and transparency. "It is a big thing that as a government we have positivity. Anti-incumbency does not exist in our party... Every BJP worker deserves this victory. Those people who have spent their lives in building the party also deserve this victory."

In the 2023 assembly elections, the BJP secured victories in three key Hindi-speaking states, unseating the opposition in two. The BJP retained power in Madhya Pradesh and took control from the Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Taking potshots at the Congress, he cited poll data for assembly elections over the decades to assert that the BJP has become people's most preferred choice for governance as its record of retaining power is better than the Congress and other parties.

PM Modi said the Congress “was in the government for two consecutive terms and then the opportunity came to go to the elections. The Congress got this opportunity seven times and only once was the party able to enter the third term. The BJP stayed in the government for two consecutive terms and then the BJP got the opportunity to go to the elections 17 times and the BJP won 10 times. We have won a state like Gujarat, seven times. We are continuously winning in Madhya Pradesh also."

PM Modi also expressed his condolences to those who lost their lives in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung. "All the BJP workers are busy serving the people there," he said at the BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting.

Prime Minister Modi later wrote on X, "Earlier today, attended the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting. Our party karyakartas are buoyed by the party's performance in the recent Assembly elections and are looking forward to working even harder in the times to come, spreading the message of development among people of all walks of life".

