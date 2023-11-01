Gandhi alleges that AIMIM fields candidates by taking money from BJP in states where Congress contests BJP.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday made a major claim against Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM stating that 'the party fields candidates by taking money from BJP' wherever Congress contests BJP.

"Wherever we go to fight the elections... Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tripura, wherever Congress party fights with BJP, AIMIM party takes money from BJP and puts up candidates there," he said while addressing a poll rally at Kalwakurthy in Telangana

Telangana will poll for its Assembly on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In a scathing attack against the BJP, Gandhi said BJP leaders used to swagger about their chances in the state. However, the Congress had "punctured" the four tyres of BJP's vehicle in Telangana.

The comment comes in context to Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing that if BJP comes to power in Telangana, then a backward-class leader would be made a CM.

"You will get two percent votes here and how can you make a chief minister," he said.

Further taunting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi added he would go to the US and say that he would make an OBC President in America.

"You will neither be able to make a President in America nor a Chief Minister here (Telangana)," he said.

He reiterated his allegation of a tacit understanding between the BJP and the ruling BRS in Telangana.

There are ED and CBI cases against all opposition leaders and that there are 24 cases against him, he said.

The Congress leader further said his Lok Sabha membership was cancelled and the government house given to him was taken back. He had happily returned the house, he said.

The whole of India and the whole of Telangana is his home, Gandhi said.

(With agency inputs)

