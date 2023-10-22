BJP who revoked the suspension of MLA T Raja Singh will be contesting from Goshamahal constituency. Singh was suspended following his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the party after a row was triggered by his remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has released first list 52 candidates for the upcoming Telangana polls. The Assembly Elections for 119 seats in Telangana will be held on 30 November while the date of counting of votes is 3 December.

The party has fielded party MPs Soyam Bapu Rao fielded from Boath, Arvind Dharmapuri from Koratla and Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar. T Raja Singh will be contesting from Goshamahal. Earlier in the day, BJP revoked the suspension of MLA T Raja Singh following his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the party after a row was triggered by his remarks against Prophet Muhammad. He was suspended in August and issued a show-cause notice.

Days after his suspension, Singh had said that he was confident that the party would revoke his suspension soon, and would contest the Telangana Assembly polls from the Goshamahal constituency on the BJP ticket

As per the list, Eatala Rajender will be contesting from Huzurabad and Gajwel Assembly constituency. The BJP has four Lok Sabha MPs from the state. Union minister and its state president G Kishan Reddy is another MP whose name is not there in the first list.

Also Read: Telangana elections 2023: K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR)-led BRS targets 95-100 seats in November 30 polls, says Kavitha Meanwhile, the state is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

Also Read: Assembly election 2023 schedule for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh announced. Check dates Speaking of the 2018 election results, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30.

The terms of the legislative assemblies in Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh are set to conclude on various dates in January of the following year, while the term of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly will end on December 17 this year.

