All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at Congress leader MP Rahul Gandhi, who accused his party of siding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.

Asaduddin Owaisi took to social media platform X and wrote,"As predicted Rahul baba’s “B-Team" rona has begun. Why did he gift his Amethi seat to BJP? And why is BJP so weak in Telangana if it has B-Teams here? Why did Baba have to go to Wayanad to find a “safe seat?" My Royal Enfield has more seats than what BJP-CongRSS combine will have in the Telangana Assembly."

On the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, Rahul Gandhi said the AIMIM fields its candidates where the BJP wants it to.

"You don't think that AIMIM is fighting against BJP. Wherever Congress fights elections against BJP in any part of the country, the AIMIM fields its candidates to disturb the Congress. It is the BJP which tells the AIMIM where the candidates are to be fielded. This is the truth. The BJP benefits from AIMIM and AIMIM also benefits from BJP. And the same is with BJP and BRS. And the Telangana public suffers," he added.

Addressing a public meeting here after offering prayers at the historic Ramappa temple along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP wants the BRS to win in the Telangana polls and that the saffron party, the BRS and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM are working together in trying to defeat the Congress.

"In the Telangana elections, the fight is between the Congress and BRS. We have defeated the BJP already. But, the BJP wants the BRS to win in Telangana. Both are working together. And AIMIM is also with them," he added.

Alleging that there is a tacit understanding between the BJP and the BRS, Rahul Gandhi said whatever the saffron party wanted in Parliament the BRS did and cited the BRS' "support" to the BJP on farm laws, GST.

These three parties are working together and trying to defeat the Congress party in Telangana, he claimed.

According to him, the biggest proof in this regard was that there was no CBI, ED or IT inquiry against the Telangana Chief Minister, while there are cases against opposition leaders in the country.

"Twenty-four cases are lodged against me. My house was snatched and I was disqualified from the Lok Sabha, but there are no cases on Telangana Chief Minister," Rahul Gandhi said.

