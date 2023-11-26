‘Rahul Gandhi is like a guest, eats biryani, paan…that's it’: BRS leader K Kavitha takes a dig at Congress MP | Watch
BRS party leader K Kavitha criticizes Rahul Gandhi and Congress, stating that they have done nothing for Telangana. She also attacks the BJP for making false promises.
Amid the last legs of hectic campaigning in election-bound Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party leader K Kavitha sharply attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday.
Yesterday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi dropped in at a restaurant in Hyderabad and indulged in a candid interaction with the staff and visitors present there at the time. the former Congress national president was seen exchanging pleasantries with the staff and visitors at the eatery and indulging in a casual conversation.
BRS-ruled Telangana will go to polls in a single phase on November 30 and the votes will be counted on December 3.
The state is set to witness a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding for a third straight term at the hustings, the Congress, and a resurgent BJP.
Taking a swipe at the BRS government in the state led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Rahul added in his post, "The youth of Telangana have been among the worst affected by the misrule of the government over the past 10 years. But they are resilient and full of potential, as was evident from my interaction with them in Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad, today. It is our duty to transform their dreams into reality, which is why we have released a job calendar to fill 2 lakh government jobs within the first year of our government in Telangana. This is not just a promise; it is Congress's guarantee!"
