Amid the last legs of hectic campaigning in election-bound Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party leader K Kavitha sharply attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday.

The BRS MLC told ANI news agency that the Congress party, including Rahul Gandhi, has not done anything for Telangana. "Rahul Gandhi is like a guest in our state. He comes here and eats biryani and paan, that's it". She added that neither the former Prime Minister of India Late Indira Gandhi did anything for Telangana nor the current leaders of the party did anything. "Telangana has given so much to Congress but they haven't done anything for the state," K Kavitha added. Further, K Kavitha also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah “Jumle ka Baadshah", she said BJP makes false promises. She asked, "Tell me a single BJP-ruled state in which they have provided drinking water to every house". Halal ban? ‘There’s no decision…', says Amit Shah in poll-bound Telangana

Yesterday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi dropped in at a restaurant in Hyderabad and indulged in a candid interaction with the staff and visitors present there at the time. the former Congress national president was seen exchanging pleasantries with the staff and visitors at the eatery and indulging in a casual conversation.

BRS-ruled Telangana will go to polls in a single phase on November 30 and the votes will be counted on December 3.

The state is set to witness a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding for a third straight term at the hustings, the Congress, and a resurgent BJP.

Taking a swipe at the BRS government in the state led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Rahul added in his post, "The youth of Telangana have been among the worst affected by the misrule of the government over the past 10 years. But they are resilient and full of potential, as was evident from my interaction with them in Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad, today. It is our duty to transform their dreams into reality, which is why we have released a job calendar to fill 2 lakh government jobs within the first year of our government in Telangana. This is not just a promise; it is Congress's guarantee!"

