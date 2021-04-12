The blood-stained election story of Bengal, in four charts

The Trinamool borrowed the tactics, and sometimes the cadre, of the Left. But it seems to have gone beyond earlier intimidation tactics. The share of uncontested gram panchayat seats was roughly 11 percent in both the 2003 and 2013 elections. In all other local elections since 1978, the proportion was much smaller. 2018 marked a significant departure, with the share of such seats spiking to 34 percent, suggesting unprecedented levels of coercion.