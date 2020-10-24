The electoral calculus in Bihar, explained in 10 charts

Nearly 31% of those in the 15-29 age group were unemployed in Bihar in 2018-19, as compared to 17% nationally, shows government data. More recent job surveys by the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE), too, show that while India has been in a bad shape, Bihar has been far worse. Neither has the government filled vacant posts, nor has private investment entered Bihar, said Shaibal Gupta of the Asian Development Research Institute, Patna. This has kept the trend of migration alive, especially to seek low-value jobs, he said. No wonder, creating jobs is the top election promise during the campaign trail.