The tenacious rise of Bhagwant Mann: From comedian to chief minister of Punjab

Mann defeated Congress candidate and sitting MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of 58,206 votes, according to the results announced by poll authorities.
Bhagwant Mann, an MP from Sangrur, has been announced as AAP's face for the Punjab assembly polls by party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. He has won from Sangrur district's Dhuri assembly constituency by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy.
How the party leadership zeroed in on Mann is a story is in itself. AAP had conducted telephonic conversations with people to find out who they wish to see as the leader in Punjab, and it turned out that 93.3% have chosen Mann to be the CM candidate, according to various party leaders.
Born in Satoj village of Sangrur in 1973, Mann started his career as a comedian. He began his political career in 2011 with the Punjab Peoples Party, which is led by Manpreet Singh Badal. In 2012, he fought the elections from the Lehragaga constituency but lost.
Later, he joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014 and contested the election from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. His importance in Punjab politics increased when he defeated the veteran leader of Punjab Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who was then with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
Mann has been elected to the Punjab Lok Sabha seat of Sangrur for two terms in a row since 2014. He gained popularity from his satires in TV show 'Jugnu Mast Mast'. He also featured in several other comedy shows.
AAP's win will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.
Mann the oath-taking ceremony of the new Punjab cabinet will be held at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Nawanshahr district.
He also said that no government office will display photograph of the chief minister. Instead, photos of Bhagat Singh and B R Ambedkar will be put on walls in government offices
"The oath-taking ceremony will not be held at the Raj Bhawan, but at Khatkar Kalan. The date will be announced later," Mann said addressing party workers and supporters at Dhuri after trends showed that the AAP was set to form the government in Punjab taking the lead in 91 of the 117 assembly seats.
Appealing to people to work unitedly, Mann said those who did not vote for the APP need not worry as the government will work for all sections of the society.
(With inputs from agencies)
