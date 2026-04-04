‘They said Dhurandhar, Kerala Files are lies’: PM Modi lambasts LDF, UDF ahead of Assembly Elections 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted the LDF and UDF on Saturday for allegedly spreading lies regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

He also criticised the opposition parties for labelling movies such as Kerala Story, Kashmir Files and Dhurandhar, "a lie."

Addressing a public meeting in Thiruvalla, Kerala, on Saturday, PM Modi said, “The LDF and UDF people have become pro at lying. They said Kerala Files is a lie, they said Kashmir Files is a lie, they said Dhurandhar is a lie.”

"These days, they are spreading lies about the FCRA and UCC. Goa has had UCC for decades, but they're spreading lies around it. They also did the same around the CAA. They are in the business of spreading lies," he said.

PM Modi apologises PM Modi apologised while addressing a public gathering in Thiruvalla, Kerala, ahead of the assembly elections this month. He said, “I want to apologise to all of you because I can't speak Malayalam, your beautiful language. I had to speak in Hindi.”

"But despite this, not a single person moved from here. I know people from the village have come here. Maybe they don't understand my language. But this is the power of your love," PM Modi said on Saturday.

He said, “This is my great fortune. I will never forget this debt of yours, I will never forget your love. This is your debt on me, and I will repay this debt by prioritising the development of Keralam and achieving one and a quarter times the development – ​​this is what I promise today.”

On Sabarimala temple case PM Modi accused the Left and Congress of "defaming and looting" the Sabarimala temple.

Describing the opposition as corrupt, he questioned the ruling LDF for not handing the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Congress for allegedly trying to project itself as a "fake Hindu."

"The corruption and appeasement politics of the Left and Congress are directly impacting Keralam's culture and faith. First, they defamed the Sabarimala temple. Today, it is being looted by them. There is a clear pattern in the loot at Sabarimala, he said.

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"They are occurring under LDF rule, but are linked to senior Congress leaders. The LDF has not handed the probe to the CBI, raising serious questions. At the same time, Congress, which has largely stayed away from temple-related issues, is now faking, trying to project itself as pro-Hindu," the PM added.

'Promote radical elements' PM Modi hit out at the Left and the Congress, alleging that they promote "radical elements for the sake of vote banks." He said, "...incidents like that in Munambam are becoming increasingly common in Kerala. "

"There, hundreds of Hindu and Christian families were intimidated, but instead of helping the victims, the Kerala government appears to be standing with the radical forces... The patriotic people of Kerala will never allow this to succeed," PM Modi said.

'Christian community' PM Modi said the Christian community is present in large numbers in the Northeast; except for one state.

"The NDA government is in power in seven states of the Northeast, and we have accomplished what wasn't done there in the last 50-60 years," PM Modi said.

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He added, "In Goa, the Christian community is decisive, and there has been a continuous BJP-NDA government. It is touching new heights of development. If an NDA government is formed in Keralam too, Keralam will attain new heights of development."

West Asia conflict Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The war crisis in West Asia has exposed the designs of the Congress and its allied parties."

He alleged that the Congress “wants the West Asian countries to consider India as their enemy, that we should make some mistake here, give some statement like that, and trouble befalls Indians living in the Gulf countries, so the Congress is giving statements that anger the Gulf countries.”

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"The Congress wants panic to spread, and for it to get a chance to hurl abuses at Modi. I want to tell the people of Congress, LDF, UDF that politics has its place, elections will come and go, but for me, the safety of the lakhs of Keralites there is the priority, and I am committed to that," he said.

He said that it's only because of "our good relations that the governments of the Gulf countries consider all our Indians as their own family and are protecting them..."

'For the first time, a BJP-NDA govt is coming to power in Keralam' PM Modi exuded confidence that for the first time, a BJP-NDA government is coming to power in Keralam.

...I have come here before as well, but this time the winds of change are blowing in a different direction. The biggest transformation is now about to take place in Keralam," he said.