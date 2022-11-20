This election will determine how Gujarat will look after 25 years: PM Modi

The election bugle has been sounded and the political parties are putting across their best foot to attract voters in Gujarat. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) which is ruling the state for the past 27 years has a huge challenge this time of monotony in the voter's minds and a feeling of change. PM Modi is doing round-the-clock rallies in his home state and in one such rally in Botad he announced on Sunday that this election is not for 5 years, but for the next 25 years.

