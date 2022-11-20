This election will determine how Gujarat will look after 25 years: PM Modi

The election bugle has been sounded and the political parties are putting across their best foot to attract voters in Gujarat. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) which is ruling the state for the past 27 years has a huge challenge this time of monotony in the voter's minds and a feeling of change. PM Modi is doing round-the-clock rallies in his home state and in one such rally in Botad he announced on Sunday that this election is not for 5 years, but for the next 25 years.
The election bugle has been sounded and the political parties are putting across their best foot to attract voters in Gujarat. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) which is ruling the state for the past 27 years has a huge challenge this time of monotony in the voter's minds and a feeling of change. PM Modi is doing round-the-clock rallies in his home state and in one such rally in Botad he announced on Sunday that this election is not for 5 years, but for the next 25 years.
“This election is not only for the next five years, but it will determine how Gujarat will look after 25 years," PM said during the public rally.
PM Modi who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2002-2014 gained popularity for his development model of Gujarat. After he became Prime Minister in 2014, the BJP has tried several faces as its Chief Minister who can take forward his legacy.
In 2017, when BJP fought for the first time without Narendra Modi as its Chief Ministerial candidate, the party was seen struggling and Congress gave a good fight with BJP just managing to win a majority with 99 seats.
In these elections, the dynamics have changed with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is vouching for the third front and is campaigning vociferously in these elections. Political pundits claim that when it comes to Gujarat, the BJP seems more worried about AAP, as it works very similarly to the BJP.
AAP-national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is very carefully practicing soft Hindutva in order to not let the BJP play its anti-Hindu card. The AAP leader was seen as a mum on several issues of other communities and the party also chose its reactions with calculations.
Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is banking on its core issues of the development of schools, hospitals, and the freebies it promises in every election. Congress is also worried about AAP because in Delhi and Punjab AAP has formed a government after defeating the Congress party.
The BJP is working with calculations and has allotted tickets on a pure measure of winnability. Union Home Amit Shah is managing the party campaign and is confident about returning to power with a huge mandate.
