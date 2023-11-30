Times Now-ETG Exit poll predictions for Rajasthan: The Times Now-ETG Exit poll predictions have surveyed the voters who voted for their representatives and have come up with some interesting insights. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajasthan: Its advantage BJP The Times Now-ETG Exit poll has predicted that BJP is likely to get 108-128 seats and the ruling Congress will find itself in the second position with 56-72 seats.

Mizoram: Hung Assembly The northeastern state is likely to witness a hung assembly if the results of Times Now-ETG is taken into consideration. It has predicted that MNF may emerge as the single largest party with 14-18 seats, ZPM with 10-14 seats and Congress 9-13 seats.

Telangana: Congress likely to get another state in south After Karnataka, Congress is looking all set to come to power in Telangana and defeat the ruling BRS. The BRS is likely to win 37-45 seats, Congress will be the largest party with 60-70 seats and BJP winning 6-8 seats.

Madhya Pradesh: Tight race between Congress, BJP In Madhya Pradesh the Times Now-ETG is predicting that Congress may win somewhere between 109-125 seats, BJP likely to win 105-117 seats and others 1-5 seats.

Chattisgarh: Congress once again The Congress is looking to retain power in the state as the numbers from the state suggest. The Times Now-ETG has given Congress 48-56 seats whereas the BJP is likely to remain in opposition for another term with 32-40 seats. The others are likely to get 2-4 seats.

