TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to meet Governor at 7 pm to stake claim to form govt

The ruling TMC has won 212 of the 292 seats where polling was held in eight phases in March and April



Kolkata: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at 7 pm on Monday and stake claim to form the government, after her party's stupendous win in the assembly elections, Raj Bhavan sources said.

It is for the second time in succession that Banerjee powered her party to a two-thirds majority in the state assembly.

"Tomorrow at 7 PM Hon'ble CM will be calling on me at Raj Bhavan," Governor Dhankhar had tweeted Sunday night.

