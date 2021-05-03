TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to meet Governor at 7 pm to stake claim to form govt

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to meet Governor at 7 pm to stake claim to form govt1 min read . 01:59 PM IST
The ruling TMC has won 212 of the 292 seats where polling was held in eight phases in March and April
Kolkata: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at 7 pm on Monday and stake claim to form the government, after her party's stupendous win in the assembly elections, Raj Bhavan sources said.
The ruling TMC has won 212 of the 292 seats where polling was held in eight phases in March and April and is leading in one where counting is still in progress. The BJP emerged as the main opposition party with 77 seats under its belt.
It is for the second time in succession that Banerjee powered her party to a two-thirds majority in the state assembly.
"Tomorrow at 7 PM Hon'ble CM will be calling on me at Raj Bhavan," Governor Dhankhar had tweeted Sunday night.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.