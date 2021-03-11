TMC to hold silent protest against 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee tomorrow

A day after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was injured during her Nandigram campaign, members of Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday said that they would be holding a two-hour-long 'silent protest' tomorrow.

"Tomorrow from 3pm-5pm we will raise black flags and cover our mouths with black bands as a mark of silent protest, condemning the incident (CM Mamata Banerjee getting injured in Nandigram)," West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters.

Mamata on Wednesday evening alleged that during her campaign in Nandigram, she was attacked by four-five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, leading to the injuries.

"We have noticed how Bengal is being ignored by the Election Commission. Other than Bengal all (the other 3 states & 1 UT that will undergo elections) have minimum phases in the voting schedule," added Mukherjee.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Mamata's party today filed a complaint at the Election Commission office in Kolkata over the alleged attack on CM and called the incident a "deep-rooted conspiracy to take her life".

In the complaint, TMC MP Derek O'Brien and TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee alleged that the Chief Minister was threatened due to the Election Commission of India's takeover of the state's law and order machinery.

"When the Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken over the law and order machinery in the state in the name of conducting elections, appropriated the whole governance structure, summarily removed and replaced the Director General of Police without any consultation with the state government, at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the person of the CM and a candidate from Nandigram, West Bengal who is Z plus protectee is threatened," the complaint letter read.

It further claimed that an "attempt was made on Banerjee's life" and at the time of the assault, neither the Superintendent nor the local police was present to give her security cover. Only her personal security officers were with her.

O'Brien and Chatterjee further alleged a "nexus between the complaints by BJP against the former DGP".

the party postponed the release of its manifesto for the upcoming elections in West Bengal today, following the alleged attack.

Banerjee, the party's chairperson, was scheduled to release the manifesto in the afternoon at her residence in Kalighat.

She is currently undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital and is "stable" now, informed doctors. According to PTI sources, doctors are planning to conduct a series of medical tests, including a CT scan, to assess the degree of her injury.

Moreover, TMC leader Madan Mitra lead a protest march in Belgharia against the alleged attack on CM and party chief Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

West Bengal will be voting in eight phases, beginning March 27. The votes will be counted on May 2.

