TN: DMK’s next gen comes of age as Stalin gets a chance to prove his mettle

The first election in at least five decades to be fought in Tamil Nadu in the absence of an icon of Dravidian politics may have well seen the emergence of one, perhaps even two. The state has a new and a new-generation chief minister, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK’s) M.K. Stalin. He is 68 years old and finally takes on a role for which he has been groomed for almost five decades by his father and one of the leading lights of the Dravidian movement, the late Muthuvel Karunanidhi.