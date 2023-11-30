The News 24-Today's Chanakya on 30 November released its exit poll predictions for five states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram – where the polling took place this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the News Channel, which collaborated with Today's Chanakya, Congress is the leading party in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, while BRS may form the government in Telangana. BJP is most likely to keep Madhya Pradesh.

Rajasthan Exit Poll Predictions 2023: The News 24-Today's Chanakya predicts that Congress may win 101 seats in the state, while BJP is most likely to get 89 seats. Others can clinch 9 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Predictions 2023: In its prediction for Madhya Pradesh, News 24-Today's Chanakya claims that the Bhartiya Janata Party will manage to keep its bastion safe this time and win with a majority. As per the agency, BJP may win 151 seats, while Congress will get 74. Others may get 5 seats.

ALSO READ: Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results LIVE

Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Predictions 2023: For Chhattisgarh, News 24-Today's Chanakya is giving a clear mandate to Bhupel Bhagel-led Congress, where the grand old party may get around 57 seats, while BJP may get 33. Others may get seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Telangana Exit Poll Predictions 2023: In its predictions for Telangana, News 24-Today's Chanakya is giving Congress an extra edge and says the party may win 71 seats, while the ruling BRS will get 33 seats. For BJP, the agency says, it may manage to win 7 seats and others will get 8 seats.

Mizoram News24-TodaysChanakya: The News24-TodaysChanakya is yet to announce its prediction for Mizoram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The main election results for all the states will be announced on 3 December by the Election Commission of India.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.