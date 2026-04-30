West Bengal Exit Poll 2026: BJP to defeat Mamata Banerjee's TMC by huge margin, predicts Today's Chanakya

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to wrest West Bengal from the ruling Trinamool Congress in the 2026 Assembly Elections, predicted Today's Chanakya on Thursday. Today's Chanakya exit polls fell in line with many other pollsters that suggested a significant loss for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC. Only two exit polls so far said TMC could retain power in the state.

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Today's Chanakya West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 Today's Chanakya predicted 192 ± 11 seats for the BJP, 100 ± 11 seats for the TMC and 2 ± 2 Seats for others. Meanwhile, it projected the vote share as:

BJP: 48% ± 3%

TMC+: 38% ± 3%

Others: 14% ± 3%

Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted that the BJP is poised to win West Bengal and oust the Trinamool Congress, which has been in power for the last 15 years.

Matrize predicted the BJP getting 146-161 seats in West Bengal, the TMC 125-140 seats and others 6-10 seats.

JVC projected that the BJP would get 138-159 seats, the TMC 131-152 seats, Congress 0-2 seats, Left parties 0-1 seat and others 0-1 seat.

Chanakya Strategies projected the BJP winning 150-160 seats in 294 West Bengal assembly and getting a majority of its own. It said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) would win 30-40 seats and others six to 10 seats.

P-Marq exit poll projected 150-175 seats for the BJP, 118-138 for Trinamool Congress and 2-6 for others.

Poll Diary exit poll projected 142-147 seats for BJP, 99-127 for Trinamool Congress, 3-5 for Congress, 2-3 for Left parties and 0-1 for others.

People Pulse and Janmat Polls were the only exit polls that predicted a clear win for the TMC.

People Pulse projected 95-100 seats for BJP, 177-187 seats for Trinamool Congress, 1-3 seats for Congress and 0-1 seat for Left parties.

Janmat Polls predicted between 195 and 205 seats for the Mamata Banerjee-led party and 80-90 for the BJP, which is very close to the figures both parties had in the 2021 elections

Despite most exit poll results being in favour of the BJP, TMC leaders were hopeful of seeing Mamata Banerjee as the CM for the fourth time.

V Sivadasan Dasu, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leader and the party's State Secretary in West Bengal, rejected certain exit poll predictions giving an edge to the BJP, claiming they have historically failed to capture the party's actual performance in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Dasu said, “Exit polls' calculations never match the reality in West Bengal. And as for the exit polls shown so far regarding the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal…”

West Bengal recorded its highest voter turnout since independence, reaching a historic 91.66 per cent during Phase II of the elections.

However, the polling day also witnessed high political tensions between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the deployment of security forces in the state.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), in Phase -I of the West Bengal general elections, the poll participation was 93.19 per cent.

“The combined poll-percentage over the two-phases stands at 92.47 per cent. Previously, the highest poll-participation in WB was 84.72 per cent (2011 GELA). Details of poll-participation over the years are annexed,” the EC said.

Polls were conducted in a single phase in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu, while West Bengal saw two phases of polling on April 23 and 29.