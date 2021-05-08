Asked if he will be the next chief minister, Sarma quipped "How can I answer if my name is being considered? One of us will be the CM. You ask a third person." The government's and his prime attention at this moment is to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and give service to the people, Sarma, who is the health minister in the outgoing Sonowal government, said. "The final decision will be taken by the parliamentary board. Our national president has gone to West Bengal. I hope there will be a decision in a day or two," Sarma said. The Congress during the election campaign had mocked the BJP top leaders' oft repeated assertions on "double- engine" government in Assam by saying that the state had two chief ministers apparently referring to rumours of Sarma and Sonowal acting as rival power centres.