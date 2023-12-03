Tonk Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Sachin Pilot takes on BJP's Ajit Singh Mehta
Rajasthan assembly elections held on November 25, with Sachin Pilot facing off against Ajit Singh Mehta in the Tonk constituency. Congress hopes for a second term as votes are counted on December 3.
Rajasthan held assembly elections on November 25 with former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot facing off against BJP leader Ajit Singh Mehta. The Congress hopes to secure a second term at the helm of affairs in Rajasthan as votes are counted on December 3. Pilot had beaten BJP's Yoonus Khan by a margin of 54,179 votes to secure the seat in 2018.