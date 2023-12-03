comScore
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Tonk Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Sachin Pilot takes on BJP's Ajit Singh Mehta
Tonk Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Sachin Pilot takes on BJP's Ajit Singh Mehta

 Livemint

Rajasthan assembly elections held on November 25, with Sachin Pilot facing off against Ajit Singh Mehta in the Tonk constituency. Congress hopes for a second term as votes are counted on December 3.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote for the Rajasthan assembly elections (ANI)Premium
Congress leader Sachin Pilot shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote for the Rajasthan assembly elections (ANI)

Rajasthan held assembly elections on November 25 with former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot facing off against BJP leader Ajit Singh Mehta. The Congress hopes to secure a second term at the helm of affairs in Rajasthan as votes are counted on December 3. Pilot had beaten BJP's Yoonus Khan by a margin of 54,179 votes to secure the seat in 2018.

“The BJP should stop worrying about me. My party and the people will worry about me…I am very positive about the result. Currently, our issue is the development of the state," Pilot told news agency ANI on the final day of campaign in the state.

Also Read | Tonk, Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am

The Congress campaign, he added later, was “very positive" and likely to persuade voters. Pilot also said that Rajasthan would buck the trend of changing governments every five years and vote the present government back to power.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Polls: Over 68% voter turnout, 2 deaths mark battle between Cong, BJP

The western state has been voting the incumbent governments out of power in every Assembly election since 1998.

Who are the key candidates from the Tonk constituency?

The Tonk Assembly constituency is likely to see a tussle between sitting MLA Sachin Pilot and BJP candidate Ajit Singh Mehta. Reports indicate this could be a tough fight – especially when compared to the landslide victory the Congress had garnered in 2018.

A recent Moneycontrol report suggests that Pilot has lost favour with many voters in the area. Many alleged that their MLA had been rather inaccessible as the party remained locked in an internal tussle for much of their five-year tenure.

“Our community mostly votes for the Congress, and without looking at the candidate’s religion. Even when the BJP nominated Yunus Khan, we didn’t support him. We used to think Congress leaders were accessible, but Pilot changed our perception," the publication quoted one resident as saying.

ALSO READ: Congress vs BJP: The long-standing and only rivalry in Rajasthan Elections

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

Updated: 03 Dec 2023, 06:56 AM IST
