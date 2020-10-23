Top 5 quotes from PM Modi's rally in Bihar's Sasaram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today began his first Bihar election rally in Sasaram by paying tributes to LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan and former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh who passed away recently. He praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his handling of coronavirus pandemic in the state. PM Modi is scheduled to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar starting from today. The state will vote in three phases starting next week.

Here are the top 5 quotes of PM Modi's address:

Here are the top 5 quotes of PM Modi's address:

1) Bharat's heart is Bihar, Bharat's respect, pride is Bihar, Bharat's culture is Bihar, Bihar is the call for independence, the call for 'sampoorna kranti' (complete revolution) is Bihar, Atmanirbhar Bharat's flagship is Bihar. Whether it is for the security, or development of the country, the people of Bihar always stay in the front.

2) Even before the polls, people of Bihar have given their message and all surveys show that the NDA government will retain power in the state.

3) People in the state have decided that those who have a history of making Bihar 'Bimaru' will not be allowed to return. 'BIMARU' is an acronym for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. It was used to refer to the 'poor economic conditions' of these states.

4) After becoming the prime minister in 2014, I only got 3-4 years to work for the development of Bihar. When I as Gujarat CM & Nitish Ji attended UPA's central meetings, Nitish Ji always told them - don't stall Bihar's development. But for 10 years, those who were defeated in Bihar were angry, they influenced Centre & ensured Nitish ji cannot work. They wasted Bihar's 10 years.

5) He also slammed the opposition for its demand of restoring Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, accusing them of siding with those conspiring to weaken India. He asserted that India will not back off from the decisions it has taken.