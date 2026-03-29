Trichy East and Perambur: Why actor Vijay picked these two seats for his poll debut in Tamil Nadu elections

Actor-turned-politician Vijay will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections from two seats – Trichy East and Perambur – the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief announced on Sunday, 29 March, as he released the names of party candidates.

“It will be C Joseph Vijay,” from constituencies Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East, he announced. Trichy East is also called Tiruchirappalli East.

The elections to 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held in one phase on 23 April.

The two seats Vijay is contesting from - Trichy East Perambur- are currently represented by the DMK. Inigo S Irudayaraj is MLA from Trichy East, while RD Sekar is MLA from Perampur.

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“It's only atwo-sided fight between we, the people's team and Stalin sir's team,” Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief said while announcing the names of candidates.

Trichy East seat has a large Christian voter base Trichy East is a key legislative assembly seat in Tamil Nadu, India, located within the Tiruchirappalli district. It is part of the Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency and is known for being an urban-dominated seat with a significant minority population.

The seat is currently held by Inigo S Irudayaraj of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), who was renominated for the 2026 election. In 2021, Inigo Irudayaraj won the securing over 94,000 votes. He won by a margin of 53,797 votes.

Irudayaraj is the founder of the Christian organisation Christhuva Nallenna Iyakkam. With a large Christian voter base, particularly from the Vellalar community, the constituency also has a significant urban electorate.

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Also Read | TN polls charged up due to TVK entry, Actor Vijay tells cadres

AIADMK's Vellamandi N Natarajan finished second with 40,000 votes. Natarajan of AIADMK had won the seat in 2016, while R. Manmohan of AIADMK had won it in 2011.

In this election, Irudayaraj is again the DMK candidate, the AIADMK candidate in Trichy is Rajasekaran, while Krishnasamy is contesting for the NTK.

Perambur was a CPIM seat until 2016 The second seat that Vijay is contesting ins Perambur, part of the Chennai North parliamentary constituency. The DMK and the AIADMK have won the constituency in earlier elections, but it has been a DMK bastion since 2019 bypolls.

It's only a two-sided fight between we, the people's team and Stalin sir's team.

In 2021, DMK's RD Sekar won the seat by over 50,000 votes. AIADMK's NR Dhanapalan finished second with 50,000 votes. Sekar had won the seat in 2019 bypolls too. In 2016, AIADMK's P Vetrivel won the seat, while in 2011, 2006 and 2001, the seat was bagged by CPI (M).

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In the 23 April polls, the DMK has again fielded R D Sekar. The AIADMK has set aside Perambur for its ally, PMK.

Why did Vijay choose these two seats? The decision to contest from two seats –

Trichy East and Perambur – is aimed at increasing actor Vijay's chances of winning at least one seat in his debut political fight, according to media reports.

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Other TVK leaders, including General Secretary Bussy Anand, are contesting from constituencies in Chennai, mostly seats where the DMK is considered to be a strong player. Anand will contest from T Nagar constituency in South Chennai. Aadhav Arjuna will enter the fray from Villivakkam, while former AIADMK MLA JCD Prabhakar, who joined TVK, is fighting from Thousand Lights seats.

What happened in 2021 Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu? In the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls held in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by MK Stalin, swept to power after a decade in opposition, winning 133 seats on its own. The DMK, along with Congress and other partners in the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), won 159 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

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Key Takeaways Vijay's entry into politics marks a pivotal moment in Tamil Nadu's electoral landscape.

Trichy East and Perambur are key constituencies currently held by the DMK, indicating a competitive election.

The upcoming elections are anticipated to be a closely contested battle between Vijay's party and the DMK.