Tripura Elections 2023: Security tightened in Agartala, poll announcement soon

Tripura Elections 2023: Security tightened in Agartala, poll announcement soon1 min read . 05:33 AM IST
Tripura Assembly Elections are due in March this year.
Security arrangements has been tightened across Agartala city on Monday ahead of Tripura Assembly elections which are scheduled to be held in March this year, said police official.
Speaking to ANI, AK Das, sub-divisional police officer said, “We have set up 14 nakas to ensure that there is no movement of illegal cash, weapons, narcotics and other material. Announcement for polls likely to happen in 1-2 days."
Last week, a team from the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar flew down to the poll-bound state of Tripura to review elections preparedness.
The poll officers, including CEC Rajiv Kumar, EC Anup Chandra Pandey, and EC Arun Goel, reached Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Agartala.
"An ECI team led by CEC Sh. Rajiv Kumar along with EC Sh. Anup Chandra Pandey and EC Sh. Arun Goel arrived at MBB airport, Agartala today to review the poll preparedness for forthcoming assembly elections in Tripura," the official Twitter handle of the Chief Election Officer read.
Meanwhile, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders has already started holding election campaigns in the poll-bound state.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off BJP's ‘Rath Yatra’ in Tripura on January 5. It was a eight-day yatra which started from North Tripura district's Dharmanagar. On its concluding day (January 12), BJP national president JP Nadda also participated in the program.
The 'Rath Yatra', has been termed as 'Jana Viswas Yatra' by the ruling party during which the party connected with lakhs of people as it covered all the 60 assemblies in the state. Around 200 rallies and over 100 processions took place to highlight the central and state governments' welfare activities.
(With ANI inputs)
