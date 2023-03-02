02 Mar 2023, 07:10 AM IST
Assembly Election 2023: Visuals from a counting centre in Tripura
02 Mar 2023, 07:06 AM IST
Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
Votes are set to be counted at 8 am and results will be out on Thursday for Assembly polls in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland with the keenly-fought battle in the three northeastern states marking the first round of polls in an electorally-crucial year.
02 Mar 2023, 07:03 AM IST
Assembly Election 2023: Who can challenge BJP in Tripura?
Before BJP came to power in 2018 in alliance with IPFT, the Left has ruled Tripura for more than 25 years. For this election, CPM formed a multi-party alliance that also includes Congress.
02 Mar 2023, 06:57 AM IST
Meghalaya Elections 2023: 11 constituencies saw over 90% voter turnout
As per the data released by the EC, 11 constituencies polled over 90 per cent in Monday's election. The highest voter turnout was recorded in Mowkaiaw with 92.73 per cent, followed by Rajabala with 92.66 per cent.
Other constituencies with over 90 per cent voting are Phulbari (90.39), Selsella (91.71), Dadenggre (90.23), Mairang (90.93), Mawthadraishan (91.70), Nartiang (90.49), Sutnga-Saipung (90.80), Khliehriat (90.75), and Amlarem (90.97).
02 Mar 2023, 06:55 AM IST
Meghalaya: Polling in Sohiong constituency postponed
There was no polling in the Sohiong constituency as the election for the constituency has been deferred to a later date following the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate H. Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh, who died of cardiac arrest on February 20.
The election commission is yet to announce the rescheduled date for polling in the constituency.
02 Mar 2023, 06:51 AM IST
Assembly Election Results 2023: Security stepped up in Meghalaya
The administration has made all arrangements for smooth counting in Meghalaya and as per the Election Commission of India's order, the administration will be vigilant and implement the guideline for the counting process.
While talking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of East Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya Sibhi Chakrawarthy Sadhu said, "In Shillong polo ground counting of 14 seats will take place. Ballot counting will begin at 8 am while the EVM counting will begin at 8:30 am."
"We have made all elaborate arrangements regarding security protocol and who will be allowed inside the counting hall. Counting staff and Micro observers have been deployed at each table also. We also interacted with political parties to follow protocol. No unauthorized person will be allowed to enter in Counting hall," the DC added.
02 Mar 2023, 06:48 AM IST
Vote counting in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya; BJP confident of victory
BJP leader Rituraj Sinha expressed confidence of party's performance in the three northeastern states.
"People in North-East saw good work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our government will be elected in these states. Our vote share will increase," Sinha said on Tuesday.
02 Mar 2023, 06:45 AM IST
Heavy security at counting centres | Visuals from Nagaland
02 Mar 2023, 06:42 AM IST
Assembly Election 2023: Meghalaya CM contested from South Tura seat
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma contested from South Tura constituency while Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma is in the fray from Songsak and Tikrikilla.
02 Mar 2023, 06:38 AM IST
Who all contested Tripura Assembly elections 2023?
The BJP contested 55 seats of the 60-member assembly in Tripura in February 27 election. The Left Front fielded candidates in 47 seats and Congress in 13. Tipra Motha fought 42 seats and Trinamool Congress put up candidates on 28 seats.
02 Mar 2023, 06:33 AM IST
Assembly Election 2023: Meghayala CM meets Assam counterpart ahead of results day
Meghayala Chief Minister and National People's Party leader Conrad Sangma met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday night. The parties were partners in the ruling coalition but fought the assembly polls separately.
02 Mar 2023, 06:32 AM IST
Assembly Election Result: All 3 northeastern states saw over 85% polling
While Tripura saw 87.76 per cent polling, it was 85.90 per cent in Nagaland and 85.27 per cent in Meghalaya.
02 Mar 2023, 06:29 AM IST
Tripura Election Results 2023: What exit polls say?
In Tripura, the BJP alliance is predicted to win 36 seats, whereas the Left Front will remain limited only to 6-11 seats, according to Axis My India exit polls.
02 Mar 2023, 06:27 AM IST
Assembly Election 2023: Exit polls predict BJP's victory in Tripura, Nagaland
As per exit poll figures for the three states, Bhartiya Janata Party is set to retain its power in Tripura and return in Nagaland, most probably with a coalition, and improve its presence in Meghalaya.
02 Mar 2023, 06:24 AM IST
Meghalaya Election Result: Section 144 imposed in Eastern West Khasi Hills
Meghalaya underwent state assembly elections on 27 February.
02 Mar 2023, 06:21 AM IST
Section 144 imposed in Tripura ahead of vote counting
“We have adequate security arrangements. CAPF personnel, women officers, civil officers will be on ground. Hot spots identified, section 144 imposed. We’ve exhorted political parties to maintain peace," Additional SP, Tripura West on security arrangements on Tripura vote counting day.
02 Mar 2023, 06:18 AM IST
Assembly Election Results: Security beefed up in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland
To ensure peaceful vote counting in the state, security has been beefed up in all three states. The Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan will keep a close watch on the preparations in Tripura, a senior official told PTI.
In Tripura, top officials including the chief secretary, DGP, and the chief electoral officer(CEO), have visited all districts to ensure proper arrangements. Patrolling has been intensified across the state with the setting up of checkpoints.