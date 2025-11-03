Twenty years on, why Nitish Kumar remains Bihar’s most enduring political brand - a ground assessment

Patna: Having driven a commercial taxi for the last five years in Patna, Rakesh Kumar is a big fan of Nitish Kumar. Kumar, whose two children and wife live in his ancestral village of Katrisarai in Nalanda district – 90 km away – thinks Nitish has done what no one else has.

“Could you have imagined Nalanda University, pucca roads, and electrification in Bihar twenty years ago,” says Kumar, who is not annoyed at Nitish Kumar’s ‘U-turns’ to stay in power.

“So, what he switched sides, he has made our lives easier. He is like a family member for us. Do you know how expensive the Internet was a few years ago? Do you know the difficulties we faced in getting gas cylinders?” says Kumar as he drives his Maruti Dzire from Patna to Samastipur, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a political rally on 24 October.

The Janata Dal (United) has experienced a continuous decline in its electoral performance. The party won just 43 seats in the 2020 election, down from the 71 seats it had won in 2015. Yet, its supremo, Nitish Kumar, has had his proverbial ‘nine lives’ – managing to dodge anti-incumbency since 2005 when he became the Chief Minister for the first time.

Speaking with people on the ground in Bihar, it is clear that issues such as migration, job opportunities, and inadequate civic and educational facilities are not a priority. Nitish Kumar's popularity transcends caste and community.

Driver Kumar is from Nalanda, Nitish Kumar’s home turf. Miles away from Patna, Rehan Ahmad from Kochadhaman agrees with Kumar. “Nitishji has worked for everyone. We haven’t seen communal politics in his tenure,” says Ahmad, whose close relative is a Jan Suraaj candidate from Kochadhaman seat.

Nitish Kumar was born in Bakhtiarpur, which lies in the Patna district, but his ancestral village, Kalyanbigha, is located in Nalanda. Nitish is not contesting the Bihar assembly elections. In fact, he has not contested elections for three decades now. Yet, he has managed to become one of the longest-serving Chief Ministers of a key state in politics.

Bihar is voting in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on 14 November. As campaigning intensifies, many local voters appear confident that Nitish Kumar is poised to return to power.

“From alcohol prohibition to ₹10,000 for Jeevika Didis, Nitish Kumar has earned the support of women voters too. And why not, we feel safe in his rule. We can venture out alone in buses, which was not the case twenty years ago,” Leela Devi, who lives in Saharsa, tells me in the bus from Araria, days before the first phase of elections.

Nitish Kumar became Bihar CM for the first time in 2000. The government collapsed within 8 days. His next stint began in 2005. Since then, there has been no stopping him until 2014, when he resigned after JD(U)’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections that year, only to be sworn in as CM again. The last time he took the oath as Chief Minister was in January 2024.

What is Nitish Kumar's strength? Political analysts say Nitish Kumar’s strength rests on a carefully cultivated base of voters comprising the Kurmi-Koeri communities (7 per cent), Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs, at 26 per cent), Mahadalits, and women.

These constituencies have, by and large, remained loyal to Nitish through various political upheavals, drawn by his relatively clean image and development-focused governance, according to political analyst Amitabh Tiwari.

“Be it BJP in 2005 and 2019 or the RJD in 2015, which ever party Nitish Kumar has allied with has won elections in the past. He is undoubtedly the kingmaker of Bihar,” Tiwari said.

The Lalu Yadav Years The only other popular leader in Bihar over the last few decades has been Lalu Prasad Yadav. Lalu Prasad Yadav had enjoyed the base of loyal support, especially among OBCs, Scheduled Castes, and Muslims. Lalu was a charismatic mass leader with grassroots connections that drew support for his party and his son Tejashwi Yadav.

Lalu's decline in Bihar politics was the result of a mix of governance failures, corruption scandals, and social changes that reshaped the state’s political landscape in the last few decades.

During Lalu’s rule (1990–2005, including Rabri Devi’s tenure), Bihar became associated with the term ‘jungle raj’ — a description used by critics to characterise widespread crime, poor infrastructure, and a weak administration.

The fodder scam, the multi-crore embezzlement of government funds, severely damaged Lalu’s image as a leader of the poor. His conviction and disqualification from contesting elections (from 2013 onward) weakened the RJD’s leadership and credibility.

Nitish Kumar should be respected for whatever he is. I still see a support for his Sushasan Babu tag. But is that enough this time? I am not sure.

Consequently, the non-Yadav OBCs and Dalits, feeling excluded from Lalu’s caste politics, gravitated toward Nitish Kumar’s EBC (Extremely Backward Classes) outreach and the JD(U)-BJP alliance.

“Nitish Kumar should be respected for whatever he is. I still see a support for his Sushasan Babu tag. But is that enough this time. I am not sure,” political analyst Manisha Priyam told LiveMint.

As poll day nears, Nitish is yet again seeking re-election with the BJP on his side. Many are raising questions about his health. Others are raising his absence from PM Narendra Modi's roadshow in Patna.

“The BJP cannot stand on its own feet in Bihar until it has a face. ”If the BJP is fighting for 100 seats, then it cannot win in Bihar on its own. You need 120 seats to win Bihar," Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor told this reporter in Bihar.

Both the BJP and JD-U are contesting 101 seats each. Even at a 100 per cent strike rate, each party will need allies to be in power. Or will the Mahagathbandhan wrest power from the NDA this time? The answer will come on 14 November — the day of the results.