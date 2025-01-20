'Unbreakable': The 30-minute video features interviews of key AAP leaders such as AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Sanjay Singh.

The controversial documentary Unbreakable, which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claims captures the party's "unshakable struggle", was leaked online on Sunday. YouTuber and vlogger Dhruv Rathee shared the full video on his YouTube channel, and the clip went viral quickly.

The controversy around AAP's documentary 'Unbreakable', The Delhi Police recently halted the screening of AAP's documentary "Unbreakable", citing non-compliance with election guidelines.

According to the news agency ANI, police emphasised that political parties must apply for permission to participate in such events through a single-window system at the District Election Officer's (DEO) office. They said the police can neither grant nor reject such permission at this time.

Delhi's former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference on January 18 that the movie wasn't an election campaign and that there was no election flag, speech or election propaganda present at the movie screening site.

"This is not an election event. It has nothing to do with the election. This is not any party symbol or flag. We tried to make the police understand. This is hooliganism and dictatorship," Kejriwal said.

The AAP also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to stop the release of the documentary movie based on the time when several top AAP leaders went to jail.

Arvind Kejriwal shared the movie's trailer on social media platform X. This is the trailer of the film "Unbreakable" made on the Aam Aadmi Party. Watch the trailer. You will understand why the BJP wants to stop this film," AAP chief posted.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said, "Unbreakable: This is not just a documentary but the story of Aam Aadmi Party's unshakable struggle under difficult circumstances, which is today blocked from being released by the dictatorial regime."