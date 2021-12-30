Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amid the surge in Omicron cases in India, political parties want to conduct the Uttar Pradesh election on time, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said in a statement on Thursday. The chief of the Election Commission said that "Representatives of all political parties met us and told us that elections should be conducted on time following all Covid-19 protocols". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid the surge in Omicron cases in India, political parties want to conduct the Uttar Pradesh election on time, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said in a statement on Thursday. The chief of the Election Commission said that "Representatives of all political parties met us and told us that elections should be conducted on time following all Covid-19 protocols".

The UP assembly polls are likely to be held in February 2022. The vote timings will be from 8 AM to 6 PM, Chandra added. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The UP assembly polls are likely to be held in February 2022. The vote timings will be from 8 AM to 6 PM, Chandra added. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

"Voting during Assembly elections will be held from 8 AM to 6 PM on the date of polling," he said in a media statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, "VVPATs are to be installed at all voting booths. Live webcasting facilities will be available at around 1 lakh voting booths to ensure transparency in the election process", the chief of election commissioner said on Uttar Pradesh elections.

Talking about the decline in voting percentage in the elections, the election commission said, "61% voter turnout was recorded in 2017 UP assembly elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, voter turnout in UP was 59%. It a matter of worry why the voting percentage is less in the state where there is high political awareness among people".

A delegation of the Election Commission met district and division level officials in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday to review the preparations for the next year's state assembly elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yesterday the delegation held meetings with various political parties. Representatives of BJP, Congress, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, and Communist Party of India met the delegation.

During the meetings, the BJP demanded that women security personnel be posted at every polling booth while the SP sought a separate list of differently-abled voters and those above the age of 80. The RLD had demanded that VVPAT slips be recounted. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}