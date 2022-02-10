There will be a holiday in all districts today going to polls in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections so that citizens can exercise their right to vote. "There will be a holiday in all eleven districts of Western Uttar Pradesh which are set to go to polls so that citizens can exercise their right to vote," said Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh BD Ram Tiwari while talking to ANI.

The districts that are going to the polling today include Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Aligarh, Agra and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Tiwari said that those citizens who have their names in the electoral rolls but have lost their voter ID cards can still exercise their voting rights by showing other 12 photo identity cards like Aadhar Card, MNREGA Job card, passbooks, passport, Service ID, PAN Card, Unique Disability cards etc.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj on Tuesday urged voters to go out and vote “like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do".

UP Assembly elections 2022

Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting on 10 February. The second phase will be on 14 February, the third on 20 February, the fourth phase on 23 February, the fifth phase on 27 February, the sixth phase on 3 March and the last phase will be held on 7 March.

The counting of votes of 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be done on March 10.

