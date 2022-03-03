Uttar Pradesh is voting for the 6th phase of the assembly election in 57 constituencies in 10 districts today. After casting his vote in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that under PM Modi's leadership BJP will make a record & will win a large number of seats.

I hope people will vote in large numbers. Under PM Modi leadership BJP will make a record & will win large number of seats. We will win over 80% seats. Vote for development & security, vote for BJP: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said after casting his vote pic.twitter.com/Ijld4i19lG — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2022

“I hope people will vote in large numbers. Under PM Modi's leadership, BJP will make a record & will win a large number of seats. We will win over 80% of the seats," said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ANI tweeted.

#WATCH | Under PM Modi leadership BJP will make a record & will win large number of seats in 6th phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. And will move towards our target to win 300 seats in the Assembly elections: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/a1sBLV6KFp — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2022

The districts where polling is being held today are Ambedkarnagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia.

Among the 676 candidates in the fray, this time are Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban, state Congress president Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj seat and Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya from Fazilnagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters to exercise their franchise.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi requested all to participate in the polls by voting and said that in a democracy, every vote counts.

"The festival of democracy in Uttar Pradesh has entered its sixth phase today. It is my humble request to all the voters that they must participate in this festival with their votes. Every single vote of yours (is) the power of democracy!" he tweeted.

The campaign for the sixth phase ended at 6 pm on Tuesday and all preparations for voting have been completed.

Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last phase, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.