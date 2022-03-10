UP Assembly elections: Yogi Adityanath wins big in Gorakhpur Urban

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
UP assembly elections: Meanwhile, according to the latest trends of the Election Commission of India as the counting of the votes is underway, the BJP has 13 seats and is leading in 237 constituencies
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yogi Adityanath has won Gorakhpur Urban seat with a massive margin of over 50,000 votes. His victory comes as the BJP is on course to retain power in Uttar Pradesh. The counting of the votes polled in assembly elections is underway.
According to the Election Commission of India, Adityanath, who is contesting the Assembly elections for the first time, received 85,356 while his nearest rival SP candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla got 30,498 votes.
Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad garnered only 4,501 votes.
Adityanath represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat until 2017 when he was chosen as the UP Chief Minister after the Bharatiya Janata Party's landslide victory in the state polls. The Gorakhpur Sadar seat had also been a bastion of the BJP, which the party had never lost since 1967 since the days of the Jan Sangh.
Meanwhile, according to the latest trends of the Election Commission of India as the counting of the votes is underway, the BJP has 13 seats and is leading in 237 constituencies. The Samajwadi Party is leading on 116 seats and Congress leading only in two constituencies.
Yogi Adityanath was an unexpected pick for the chief minister’s post after the BJP scored a landslide win in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. A poster boy for Hindutva, saffron-robed Adityanath was considered a firebrand and often accused of making provocative remarks against Muslims.
As chief minister of the country’s most populous state, he might have toned down. But not by much, his critics say. With the Bharatiya Janata Party set for a second consecutive innings in the state, Adityanath is almost certain to get another stint in office.
Born Ajay Singh Bisht in Pauri Garhwal’s Panchur (now Uttarakhand), on June 5, 1972, Adityanath left home in 1990 to join the campaign to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath of the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur.
After Avaidyanath’s death in 2014, he took over as the head of the Gorakhnath `math’, a post he still holds and makes frequent trip to the eastern UP town. He was not averse to taking on the BJP then, and founded his own band of volunteers called the Hindu Yuva Vahini.
Adityanath went to school in his native village and later completed his bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University.
He had entered politics on the directions of his guru in 1998 and at 28 became the youngest Lok Sabha member, winning from Gorakhpur. He went on the represent the parliamentary seat four more times till he became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 19, 2017.
As CM, he took decisions that confirmed his image as a Hindutva mascot. Early in his term, he banned illegal slaughterhouses and the police cracked down on cow slaughter.
His government brought an ordinance and later a bill against religious conversion through force or deceit, a move that also seemed to target interfaith marriages.Other BJP-ruled states followed the UP example, coming up with their versions of the law.
