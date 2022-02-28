As many as 2.28 crore eligible voters will exercise their franchise in 58 Assembly constituencies of 11 districts in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Of the total voters, roughly 1.24 crore are male, 1.04 crore female, and 1,448 of the third gender.

They will determine the electoral fate of 623 candidates contesting in the first phase of the Assembly polls.

Shamli, Mathura, Agra, Muzaffarnagar, Bagpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr and Aligarh will go for polling tomorrow.

The polling will start at 7 am on Thursday and continue till 6 pm.

Documents must for voters

Those who will carry valid identity proof will be allowed to cast their votes. Voters are required to bring the EPIC to the polling booth to establish their identity.

If a voter is not able to bring their EPIC card, he/she will have to produce any of the 12 optional photo ID cards which are – Service identity cards with photographs for employees of Central and State governments – PSUs and Public Limited Companies, Passport, Driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, health insurance smart card issued under schemes of the Ministry of Labour, passbooks with photographs issued by banks or post offices, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, pension document with photograph, official identity cards for MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

Nearly 50,000 paramilitary security personnel deployed

Nearly 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed at different locations to maintain poll-bound state's law and order as the election campaign for the first phase of assembly polls in western Uttar Pradesh ended on Tuesday evening.

The police have sealed the borders of the State and strict vigilance is underway to maintain peace in 58 assembly constituencies which will go for polling tomorrow.

"The highest deployment will be seen in Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh and Meerut. In Mathura alone, 75 coys of paramilitary have been deployed and the total force deployed is 21,000 in this constituency," the security officials told ANI about the deployment of troops in sensitive areas.

The officials also informed that thorough vigilance is being done at the state borders of both Haryana and Rajasthan where police officials are listing the car numbers. Amidst tight security, polling officers and the teams have started assembling at Krishi Utpanna Bajar Samiti to collect all the required election materials since 7 am on Wednesday.

"There will be movement of force throughout and voting will be held amidst tight security. Duty cards were allotted. The liquor shops have been closed for 48 hours and will open only once the voting is over," the officials added.

In Uttar Pradesh, elections will be held in 403 assembly seats in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.

The term of the current assemblies in Uttar Pradesh will expire on 14 March 2022.

