If a voter is not able to bring their EPIC card, he/she will have to produce any of the 12 optional photo ID cards which are – Service identity cards with photographs for employees of Central and State governments – PSUs and Public Limited Companies, Passport, Driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, health insurance smart card issued under schemes of the Ministry of Labour, passbooks with photographs issued by banks or post offices, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, pension document with photograph, official identity cards for MPs, MLAs and MLCs.